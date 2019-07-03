GrabFood deliveryman caught on camera grabbing towel outside HDB flat

SINGAPORE - A GrabFood deliveryman was caught on video grabbing a towel hanging outside a Housing Board flat, less than a week after a similar incident.

In response to queries, a Grab spokesman said on Wednesday (July 3) that it is aware of the incident and is investigating the matter.

"Grab does not condone such behaviour and will ban delivery partners who are found guilty," the spokesman said.

In a video titled "Grabfood #grabtowel" posted on YouTube by user Muhd Ismail, a man wearing a green GrabFood top can be seen walking along an HDB corridor.

Stopping by some clothes drying on a rack, he looks around before lifting a blue towel and walking back towards what appears to be the lift landing for the floor.

The video's timestamp indicates the incident happening at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

This is the second such incident reported involving staff from the food delivery service in less than a week.

Related Story Grab investigating case of deliveryman caught on camera taking a pair of shoes

The Straits Times reported last Saturday that a 27-year-old GrabFood deliveryman was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes outside a customer's flat.

A video posted on social media showed a man taking a pair of shoes and putting it in his GrabFood delivery bag before riding away from the scene on his personal mobility device.

A Grab spokesman said then that the deliveryman's account has been suspended.