Grab to raise platform fee by 40 cents from May 5

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing operator Grab will raise its platform fee from 30 cents to 70 cents starting from May 5, a move it described as being in line with platform fees charged by other ride-hailing platforms.

In an e-mail sent to customers on Friday night, Grab said the new fee will be reflected on all its transport service types, including GrabShare, which allows commuters to book shared rides on private-hire cars and taxis and was reintroduced on Jan 16 after a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will support the development of continuous app improvements such as safety features, increased reliability and driver-related benefits,” it said in the e-mail, which outlined ways in which it was trying to improve its shortage of drivers.

Gojek also has a platform fee of 70 cents for every trip, although others in the ride-hailing space charge different amounts.

Ride-hailing app Tada charges customers 55 cents for trips that cost up to $18, while those that cost more have an additional cost of 75 cents.

Ryde’s platform fee is 30 cents, while ComfortDelGro’s taxi booking app does not charge customers any platform fee.