Grab to offer free shuttle buses to 4 MRT stations from Coldplay concerts

SINGAPORE - Coldplay concert-goers will be able to travel for free from the National Stadium to four MRT stations on selected days from Jan 23 to 31.

In a Facebook post on Jan 22, ride-hailing company Grab said it will offer shuttle buses that will go to Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng and Toa Payoh MRT stations.

Coldplay will perform sold-out concerts on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Some 300,000 fans, who paid $68 to $298 a ticket, are slated to attend the British rock band’s highly anticipated shows.

The buses will come every 15 to 30 minutes between 9.30pm and 12am at a pick-up point near the bridge at gate 14 of the National Stadium.

A post on the Grab app notes that “seating availability is limited, and will be made on a first-come, first-served basis”.