Grab rides to cost 30 cents more from Jan 1 with platform fee hike

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s largest ride-hailing firm Grab will be increasing its platform fee by 30 cents come Jan 1, 2026.

Passengers will then pay $1.20, up from the current 90 cents, the firm said in an e-mail announcement on Dec 24.

The hike in “platform and partner fees” will support upcoming updates to drivers’ CPF contribution rates under the Platform Workers Act , said Grab.

It will also go towards platform maintenance and service improvements, as well as other welfare initiatives.

The new fee will only apply to transport rides, with other services – GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress – remaining unchanged.

Under the Platform Workers Act, which came into force in January, it is mandatory for younger platform workers born on or after Jan 1, 1995, to contribute more to their CPF accounts. Platform companies are required to contribute their share.

Over the next five years, the contribution rates for these platform workers will increase by up to 2.5 percentage points a year, while the rates for platform operators will rise by up to 3.5 percentage points a year.

Grab said that with the gradual increase in CPF contributions over the next five years, its fee may be adjusted “from time to time” to reflect these changes and other welfare and operational costs.

Meanwhile, Grab added that its driver fee – a separate cost that customers have to bear that “helps offset increased on-the-road costs” for drivers – will remain at 50 cents until June 30, 2026.

The platform announced a similar move exactly a year ago on Dec 24, 2024 , along with other ride-hailing apps.

The Straits Times has contacted ride-hailing operators Gojek, Tada, Ryde and ComfortDelGro’s CDG Zig for more information.