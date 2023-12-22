Grab investigating racist remarks made by driver against passenger

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing company Grab is investigating an incident in which a driver made racist remarks against a passenger.

The unnamed passenger shared an account of the incident, and screenshots of the conversation with the driver on the Instagram account sgfollowsall on Dec 21.

The exchange began with the driver, who said he was not able reach the pickup point due to nearby road works, and told the passenger not to wait.

The passenger then asked the driver to cancel the trip if the latter was not coming. The driver responded by asking if the passenger was Indian.

The driver then told the passenger: “Go back India.”

Having lived and worked in Singapore for 10 years, the passenger described the incident as “blatant racism” that was “totally uncalled for”.

“But then again, one bad apple doesn’t change my experience of Singapore – I love it and have had so many people reach out to apologise for what I experienced,” added the passenger.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Grab spokesman said it is investigating the incident.

The spokesman added that the company takes a strong stance against discriminatory behaviour and language on its platform.

In accordance with Grab’s code of conduct, driver-partners are expected to be fair and not discriminate against passengers in any way, said the spokesman.

The Straits Times has not been able to reach the passenger for comment.