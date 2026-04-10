Grab driver suspended over sign requiring Chinese passengers to ‘speak Mandarin’

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Grab has since suspended the driver for a sign that refuses to speak English to Chinese people.

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing operator Grab has suspended a driver after he displayed a sign in his vehicle stating that Chinese passengers must speak Mandarin.

The sign made the rounds on social media after first being posted by TikTok content creator @aliciatadah on April 7.

In her video, the user showed the interior of the driver’s car and a sign that read: “Chinese people, please speak Mandarin. I will not speak English to Chinese people. Apologies.”

In response to The Straits Times’ queries on April 10, Grab said that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward discrimination of any kind, and that “every journey on our platform must be rooted in safety and mutual respect”.

Besides getting suspended, the driver is required to remove the sign and undergo a mandatory coaching session to “ensure alignment with Grab’s Code of Conduct” before he can be considered for reinstatement, added Grab.

In a subsequent video posted on April 8, the TikTok user called the sign “discriminatory” and “offensive”, particularly towards Chinese Singaporeans and mixed Chinese individuals who may not be fluent in Mandarin.

One of them, she said, is her husband who took Chinese Level (B) – a simplified Mother Tongue syllabus which focused on basic oracy – and studied overseas without further developing his Chinese language skills.

She also expressed worry over the treatment her husband might have received had he been the one who booked the Grab, noting that his account uses a Chinese username.

Her two videos have generated more than 5,900 likes and 1,800 shares as at April 10 .