Grab, ComfortDelGroTaxi to raise platform fees from Jan 1

Passengers will pay $1.20, up from the current 90 cents, Grab said in an e-mail announcement on Dec 24.

SINGAPORE - Taxi operator ComfortDelGro and ride-hailing firm Grab will be increasing their platform fee s come Jan 1, 2026.

ComfortDelGro will increase the range of its platform fees from $1-$1.20, to $1-$1.30, it said on its website. It will apply to ride bookings made through app-based platforms, such as its CDG Zig app, and Kris+.

ComfortDelGro said the adjustment “helps defray the operating expenses to support the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) initiatives for CPF contributions and Work Injury Compensation (WIC) insurance for Platform Workers”.

The hike will support upcoming updates to drivers’ CPF contribution rates under the Platform Workers Act , said Grab.

It will also go towards platform maintenance and service improvements, as well as other welfare initiatives, Grab added.

The new fee will apply only to transport rides, with other services – GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress – remaining unchanged.

Under the Platform Workers Act, which came into force in January, it is mandatory for younger platform workers born on or after Jan 1, 1995, to contribute more to their CPF accounts. Platform companies are required to contribute their share.

Over the next five years, the contribution rates for these platform workers will increase by up to 2.5 percentage points a year, while the rates for platform operators will rise by up to 3.5 percentage points a year.

Grab said that with the gradual increase in CPF contributions over the next five years, its fee may be adjusted “from time to time” to reflect these changes and other welfare and operational costs.

Meanwhile, Grab added that its driver fee – a separate cost that customers have to bear that “helps offset increased on-the-road costs” for drivers – will remain at 50 cents until June 30, 2026.

The platform announced a similar move exactly a year ago on Dec 24, 2024 , along with other ride-hailing apps.

In a response to The Straits Times’ query, a Tada spokesperson said on Dec 24 that the platform will not be revising its platform fee or introducing new ones for now.

“We will continue to support ongoing policies aimed at protecting platform workers and riders, while maintaining our existing platform fee structure,” the spokesperson said.

ST has contacted ride-hailing operators Gojek and Ryde for more information.