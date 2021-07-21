GPs urged to persuade patients who are seniors to get their shots

In an effort to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rate among seniors aged 60 and above, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has called on general practitioners (GPs) to persuade their patients to get the jabs.

"We know that for many seniors, in fact, for many of us, we listen to our GPs. They are our confidants, they are our friends, they have been giving us advice since we were young. And so the GPs are a big source of influence amongst the seniors," he said yesterday.

He was responding to a question raised at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 on how the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be convincing more seniors to get their jabs.

Singapore has about 200,000 seniors aged 60 and above who have yet to be vaccinated. Mr Ong said people in this age group have a high likelihood of falling critically ill if they are infected.

Last Wednesday, letters were sent to GPs and primary care providers for use in persuading seniors above 70 to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The letters were signed off by Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

Mr Ong said that for some time now, seniors aged 60 and above have been able to walk into any vaccination centre and get their Covid-19 shots on the spot, without needing a booking.

"Many have responded to that... (showing) that it has been a very effective measure," he said.

Volunteers from the Agency for Integrated Care, the Silver Generation Office and the People's Association have been visiting many households with seniors, asking them if they have been vaccinated and persuading them to go for vaccination.

"So they've been working very hard, but I think there's a limit to how much they can persuade," Mr Ong said.

MOH has also deployed vaccination teams to the homes of seniors with mobility issues, and there are 10 mobile vaccination teams to inoculate seniors in the towns with the highest numbers of unvaccinated seniors, said Mr Ong.

These 10 towns include Bukit Merah, Sengkang, Tampines and Yishun.

Mr Ong said that certain countries, such as Britain, have been more confident about opening up their economies because of the high vaccination rates among seniors there, with some countries achieving rates of 90 per cent to 95 per cent.

He said that in Singapore, the vaccination rate among those aged 70 and above is hovering at around 71 per cent to 72 per cent, and is expected to reach 75 per cent in the coming days, based on the bookings made.

"But in the coming weeks, if we can reach out to even more, maybe we can reach 80 per cent to 85 per cent," he said.

The vaccination rate among those aged between 60 and 69 is above 85 per cent, he noted.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force, said in response to a question that additional precautions may apply to the 200,000 seniors aged 60 and above if efforts to convince them to get vaccinated fail to bear fruit.

For example, they will not be able to participate in some activities that are considered to be of higher risk, he noted.

Cheryl Tan