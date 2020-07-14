GP suspended for prescribing thousands of sleeping pills

A general practitioner has been suspended for 22 months for not providing six patients with appropriate care, including not referring them to a specialist in a timely manner.

Dr Tan Joong Piang had prescribed thousands of sleeping pills, or hypnotics, to them for more than a decade.

Dr Tan, who worked at United Medical Practitioners at Block 201B Tampines Street 21, also did not keep sufficient details of their conditions and treatments in his records.

A complaint was made against him on Dec 21, 2012, by the Singapore Medical Council, which had been given information by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Feb 29 that year, on his prescribing patterns for hypnotics, such as dormicum and diazepam.

The disciplinary tribunal's published grounds for decision released last week did not state when Dr Tan was informed of the complaint - just that his written explanation was given on March 26, 2016, and he was told on June 9, 2017, that he would face a disciplinary hearing.

Dr Tan pleaded guilty to the charges.

MOH had issued administrative guidelines in October 2008 on prescribing hypnotics, warning doctors to be careful in prescribing such drugs.

It said, among other things, that "benzodiazepines are rarely helpful in insomnia due to organic disease and may depress respiration in chronic pulmonary disease".

It also said repeat prescriptions for benzodiazepines should not be provided without a clinical review.

Related Story Doctor suspended one year for giving patients hundreds of sleeping pills

Related Story Doctor fined and suspended 16 months for over-prescribing addictive drugs

Dr Tan had provided these patients with thousands of hypnotic tablets such as dormicum and diazepam for more than a decade.

• Patient 1 received a total of 3,290 tablets, in 125 prescriptions, over a period of more than 12 years.

• Patient 2 received 4,100 tablets in 142 prescriptions over more than 13 years.

• Patient 3 was given 3,582 tablets in 232 prescriptions over more than 12 years.

• Patient 4 received 1,235 tablets over 59 occasions over more than 10 years.

• Patient 5 was given 1,264 tablets in 50 prescriptions over more than 10 years.

• Patient 6 was prescribed 2,018 tablets on 123 occasions over more than 14 years.

According to the charges against him, Dr Tan, who has been practising for 38 years, also "allowed the patient and/or the patient's proxies to collect hypnotics without seeing a physician, on various occasions".

In Dr Tan's defence, his lawyer said none of the patients was a drug addict and none developed dependence or addiction to the hypnotics, or other ill effects.

The tribunal decided a fair penalty was 33 months' suspension, but reduced it by a third because of the long delay in prosecuting the doctor. This means he will be suspended for a total of 22 months. He also has to pay the cost of the proceedings and give a written undertaking not to re-offend.

The tribunal said its decision was based on several factors, including the patients' advanced ages, with the youngest aged 57 and the oldest aged 81, at the time of the last prescription. The tribunal said: "The elderly is an especially vulnerable class of persons, for which the potential risks of drug tolerance and dependency would be amplified."

It noted that "the numerous disciplinary cases involving the prescription of hypnotics underscores the urgent need to send a deterrent message to those who hold in low regard the safeguards imposed on the dispensation of medicine".