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GP resource for pre-university students: The commercialisation of sports

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The Spanish national team celebrating after beating Argentina to win the World Cup on July 19.

The Spanish national team celebrating after beating Argentina to win the World Cup on July 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Women’s elite sports revenues are set to reach US$3 billion in 2026, growing 25% from last year, driven mainly by basketball and soccer, according to Deloitte.
  • The International Olympic Committee criticised Olympic prize money as unfair, favouring elite athletes, highlighted by US$50,000 rewards in Paris track and field.
  • India has begun its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games amid concerns about funding and sports focus, while the Tokyo 2021 Olympics cost 20% more than reported in an audit.

AI generated

This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.

The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at the commercialisation of sports.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.