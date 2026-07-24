GP resource for pre-university students: The commercialisation of sports
- Women’s elite sports revenues are set to reach US$3 billion in 2026, growing 25% from last year, driven mainly by basketball and soccer, according to Deloitte.
- The International Olympic Committee criticised Olympic prize money as unfair, favouring elite athletes, highlighted by US$50,000 rewards in Paris track and field.
- India has begun its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games amid concerns about funding and sports focus, while the Tokyo 2021 Olympics cost 20% more than reported in an audit.
AI generated
This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.
The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at the commercialisation of sports.