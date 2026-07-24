Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Spanish national team celebrating after beating Argentina to win the World Cup on July 19.

This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.

The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at the commercialisation of sports.