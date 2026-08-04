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GP resource for pre-university students: geopolitics in a brave new world

Intensifying US-China rivalry has led to economic fragmentation, rising trade protectionism, a relentless technology race, bifurcated supply chains, contested maritime boundaries and the risk of chokepoint leverage.

This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.

The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at geopolitics.