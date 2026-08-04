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GP resource for pre-university students: geopolitics in a brave new world

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Intensifying US-China rivalry has led to economic fragmentation, rising trade protectionism, a relentless technology race, bifurcated supply chains, contested maritime boundaries and the risk of chokepoint leverage.

Intensifying US-China rivalry has led to economic fragmentation, rising trade protectionism, a relentless technology race, bifurcated supply chains, contested maritime boundaries and the risk of chokepoint leverage.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • China urged its netizens to be rational amid xenophobic videos targeting Indians and Singapore on Chinese social media platforms.
  • Singapore blocked misleading posts claiming it was being "overrun by Indians," with such content likely originating from China-based sources.
  • The US is adopting a tougher "America First" policy towards ASEAN, while China remains key in shaping global cooperation and new economic rules, says PM Lawrence Wong.

AI generated

This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.

The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at geopolitics.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.