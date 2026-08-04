GP resource for pre-university students: geopolitics in a brave new world
- China urged its netizens to be rational amid xenophobic videos targeting Indians and Singapore on Chinese social media platforms.
- Singapore blocked misleading posts claiming it was being "overrun by Indians," with such content likely originating from China-based sources.
- The US is adopting a tougher "America First" policy towards ASEAN, while China remains key in shaping global cooperation and new economic rules, says PM Lawrence Wong.
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This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.
The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at geopolitics.