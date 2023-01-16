Govt working on ensuring basic retirement needs met, boost skills and training ecosystem: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will find it more difficult to consistently build up their retirement savings amid more disruptions and volatility in the economy and their lives, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

But as long as they work and contribute consistently to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts, they should have the assurance that they will be able to meet their basic retirement needs.

For those unable to work, or do not have the runway to work and save through the CPF system, the Government will find ways to take care of them, said Mr Wong.

He was speaking on the last day of the Singapore Perspectives conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies on the theme of work, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Mr Wong noted the challenges that Singapore’s workforce and labour market is facing, such as technological advancements which are disrupting industries everywhere, leading to a change in the nature of jobs as well as new jobs.

Not everyone will benefit equally from these changes. Those with the right skills will be able to seize emerging opportunities while others may be unable to adapt, he said, and this will naturally create anxieties, especially among older, mid-career workers who have a very real fear of being made obsolete.

Mr Wong noted that the CPF system, premised on self-reliance and work, has evolved over the years, with the Government playing an increasingly larger role in recent years to help Singaporeans earn and save more for retirement.

For example, it provides more interest for those with lower CPF balances, while lower-wage workers have had increased incomes through Workfare and the Progressive Wage Model.

Yet some still struggle, such as those in their 50s and early 60s who have had limited runway to work, save and benefit from the CPF system.

Mr Wong said the Government will study how best to help them meet their basic retirement needs.

The authorities will also continue to look after more vulnerable segments, such as platform workers and people with disabilities and caregivers.

For new entrants to the labour force and younger workers, Mr Wong said that with a longer runway before retirement, they should aim to consistently work and upskill.

Investing in skills and human capital is another area the Government will look into, to ensure that work remains a central way for Singaporeans to thrive.

Noting that most workers today will have multiple careers, or see their work evolve even in the same company, he said workers must be able to access substantive skills training to update themselves and stay relevant.

Unfortunately, it is not easy for many workers to do so, as some employers may not support the training programmes, or not pay salaries during the period of training, while mid-career workers with caregiving responsibilities may find it difficult to commit.