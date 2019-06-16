Govt will work with all who strive for the good of S'pore

The Government will work with any group or individual that has the country's interests at heart, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"As long as your heart is for the good of Singapore and Singaporeans, we will work with anyone," said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, at a dialogue yesterday.

He was responding to a question from an audience member who asked whether opposition party members had been invited to the dialogue session, where Mr Heng encouraged Singaporeans with diverse views to work with the Government on shaping policy.

Mr Heng spoke on how such diversity of views is good for Singapore, but also stressed that it must not have diversity of purpose.

"Unity is important. How we've been able to take Singapore forward all this while is that we all share a sense of common purpose - that this is where we want to take Singapore and Singaporeans," he said. "And within that, we can discuss whether you have the better idea, or whether someone else has the better idea."

CNA presenter Steven Chia, who moderated the session, added that participants were not chosen for their political affiliation, but for the different ways in which they had contributed to Singapore.

The session at the Singapore Management University School of Law was jointly organised by government feedback unit Reach and CNA. It was attended by more than 400 people, including students, academics, businessmen, as well as representatives from environmental, religious and voluntary welfare groups.

Mr Nicholas Fang, managing director of communications advisory firm Black Dot, asked Mr Heng what he thinks younger Singaporeans are looking for in the country's fourth-generation leaders.

"Every leader must have integrity, and must have the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans at heart. That is the starting point," Mr Heng replied.

"The character and motivation of our leaders are fundamental."

Mr Fang also asked questions about Singapore's place in the world, including whether it will be able to stay neutral as the trade war between America and China heats up.

Mr Heng replied that Singapore should stay neutral as far as possible, but added that the country's actions must, in the long run, serve its own interests.

"As a sovereign nation, our decision must be based on what is the long-term interest of Singapore and Singaporeans," he said.

Institute of Policy Studies deputy director Gillian Koh also asked Mr Heng about his reflections from his interactions with major powers, and what he hopes Singaporeans will understand better so that Singapore can succeed and thrive in a changing world.

In his reply, Mr Heng noted that relations between the US and China were in a "delicate and complicated situation".

Observers have noted that a root cause of the tensions is concerns over preserving American supremacy in technology.

The lesson for Singapore, Mr Heng added, is that every government in the world must want a better life for its people, and, therefore the existing value chain in the global economy cannot stay the same. "Those at the bottom of the value chain must want to move up," he said. "And those of us who are further ahead must run faster and make better use of science, technology and innovation, to create new sources of growth."

"Otherwise, by seeking to just remain dominant where we are, it means that others may not have room to grow. It is very important for us to work closely with all our partners, and understand that if the world changes, we must change," he said.

Linette Lai