Govt will ensure secure water supply: President

The Government will continue to plan and invest in infrastructure to ensure a secure, diversified and sustainable supply of water, but Singaporeans must play their part and use water wisely, said President Halimah Yacob at yesterday's launch of the Singapore World Water Day at Marina Barrage.

With four national taps in place - reservoirs, imported water, Newater and desalinated water - Singapore has been able to supply clean and adequate water for a growing nation. But increasing demand and economic growth will mean that the country's total water consumption is projected to double by 2060.

The effects of climate change may also hit Singapore badly, bringing about a water crisis if the country does not plan ahead.

