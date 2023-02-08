Govt spending may hit 20% of GDP by FY2030, GST hike and tax moves needed to fund growing needs: MOF

SINGAPORE - Rising healthcare costs are expected to drive up government spending in the years ahead.

It is expected to increase from about 18 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) now to 19 per cent to 20 per cent in the financial years (FY) 2026 to 2030, and possibly exceed that by FY2030, a Ministry of Finance (MOF) paper said.

The current total revenue, which comprises operating revenue and Net Investment Returns Contribution, is lower, at about 18.5 per cent of GDP. This is not enough to cover the projected increase in government spending.

To help close this gap, tax changes announced in Budget 2022 will contribute about 0.7 per cent of revenue.

The new projections up to FY2030 were part of an occasional paper – which looks at the fiscal implications of the medium-term challenges facing Singapore – released on Wednesday.

While the authorities said previously that the Budget 2022 tax changes were meant to cover the increase in healthcare and social spending costs, this is the first time detailed numbers have been pulled together to show how these moves are likely to ensure a more balanced budget.

The measures announced in 2022 include confirming the timeline of the goods and services tax (GST) hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, increases to the top marginal personal income tax rate, as well as changes to property tax and fees for those purchasing luxury cars.

The paper noted that the new projected numbers for expenditure and revenue assume current policy measures.

They do not take into account possible future policy moves to enhance economic competitiveness or strengthen the social compact – which may require additional revenues – and hence are not meant to be precise forecasts or predictions.

“Instead, their value lies in providing the context for policy reviews or adjustments, and serving as a common starting point for discourse on fiscal policy,” stated the report.

Healthcare spending

The projected increase in spending is driven primarily by healthcare costs.

These are likely to increase from about 2.3 per cent of GDP currently, excluding Covid-19-related spending, to 2.9 per cent to 3.5 per cent of GDP in FY2026 to FY2030, the paper said.

The lower end of the range assumes that cost management strategies are successful in moderating the rise in healthcare costs, while the upper end assumes growth stays the same as the past decade, said the paper.

It noted three major factors driving the increase in healthcare expenditure.

First, an ageing population means older patients are more likely to have multiple medical conditions and complications, and require more medical attention and longer hospital stays.

Between 2013 and 2018, the Ministry of Health’s expenditure on the long-term care sector increased from $296 million to $723 million.