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Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu (foreground, second from right) and Sembawang GRC MP Gabriel Lam (foreground, centre) launching a support scheme called Brew Specials at 313 KPT coffeeshop at Block 313A Sembawang Drive on June 6.

SINGAPORE - The authorities are closely watching the impact of rising costs on food prices, in particular for hawkers, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Her ministry, together with its statutory board, the National Environment Agency, have been in discussions with hawkers and food distributors, she said.

She noted while the wholesale prices of food have been stable, increasing logistics costs have impacted food prices.

Helping hawkers sustain their livelihoods is a priority for the authorities, she said.

“We understand that the cost of food is a big part of their expenses, and we are to stand ready to assist them if needed,” she said.

This comes amid volatile oil and gas prices following the outbreak of the war on Iran by the United States and Israel, which began in February.

Fu was speaking to the media during a ministerial community visit to the Canberra ward of Sembawang GRC on June 6. This is the fifth stop since Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong was at Fengshan in East Coast GRC on April 26 for the first visit of this term of government.

Beyond government support, community-level efforts can also help tackle the rising cost of living, she said.

The event also saw the launch of two support schemes aimed at helping Canberra residents address pressures from rising costs.

The first is a partnership between grassroots organisations and volunteer group Heartwarmers dubbed Project SAVE, or Supporting Access to Value Essentials.

The quarterly initiative will see a pop-up grocery store set up at the Canberra Community Club, offering between 30 and 50 popular household items for sale, said Gabriel Lam, MP for the Canberra division of Sembawang GRC.

Each household will be able to buy up to $100 worth of these goods for just $50, he said.

The scheme is open to all Canberra households where at least one member is a Singapore citizen, regardless of income.

“This will definitely help with cost of living pressures, even for the middle income,” Lam said, adding that the scheme is expected to benefit up to 5,000 households in the area.

Residents can register their interest at https://go.gov.sg/cccps, with more details on the redemption process to be released in the third quarter of 2026.

One resident, Soh Hui Leng, said she hoped to tap the scheme to buy items such as milk and eggs.

“The cost of living has increased, so this might help us a little bit to manage the challenges we face in daily life,” said the 60-year-old retired primary school teacher.

Project SAVE, a quarterly initiative, will see a pop-up grocery store set up at the Canberra Community Club, offering between 30 and 50 popular household items for sale. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The second scheme, Brew Specials, is a collaboration with 313 KPT coffeeshop at Block 313A Sembawang Drive.

Under Brew Specials, seniors with Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation or PAssion Silver concession cards will be able to purchase selected drinks, such as coffee and tea, at 50 cents each.

Grassroots leaders aim to expand the scheme to more coffeeshops over time, as well as encourage more local merchants to come on board.

The two schemes were launched on June 6 as part of Canberra Cares, a community initiative introduced in 2025 with the aim of strengthening support for families in the area.

Lam described Canberra Cares as a “residents’ initiative”, with the various schemes based on discussions with residents in the area.

“Beyond Canberra Cares, we remain committed to keeping in step with our residents’ evolving needs, because a thriving community is one where no one is left behind,” he said.