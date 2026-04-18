Govt ready to do more to help Singaporeans cope with impact of Iran war if situation worsens: SM Lee

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that Asian countries have been amongst the worst hit by the Middle East crisis.

SINGAPORE - More support will be rolled out to help Singaporeans cope with the impact of the Iran war if the situation worsens, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Government is tracking the Middle East situation closely, and is ready to do more, and it can do more, if things get worse, he said on April 18 at an awards presentation ceremony in Ang Mo Kio Primary School.

SM Lee said: “Having built up our resources and capabilities over the years, we have what it takes. And I think we are in a strong position to deal with the situation, and to help Singaporeans survive the crisis.”

Asian countries have been among the worst hit by the Middle East crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he added. Singapore has been affected too, but not as severely as neighbouring nations.

With Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, energy supplies and other critical goods for the whole world have been disrupted. Now, halfway into a two-week ceasefire deal, the United States and Iran are continuing peace talks, he said.

Even so, it is hard to tell exactly what is happening, and impossible to say how things will turn out, he added.

SM Lee said: “But what we do know is this – even if the war stops immediately, we cannot go back to where we were before the war started.

“And even if we could, it would take months or even years to repair the damage, and to restore the energy production and supply fully.”

When war broke out, the Government rolled out a support package worth nearly $1 billion to help households and businesses cope with the economic fallout of the crisis.

For instance, CDC Vouchers worth $500 for each household that were to be disbursed in January 2027 will be given out in June 2026.

The Cost-of- Living Special Payment will also go up by $200 for each person, bringing the total amount up to between $400 and $600 in cash for eligible Singaporeans.

The most affected sectors are also getting help. For instance, all active platform workers, private-hire drivers, and taxi drivers with get $200 this month. School bus operators will get some temporary support, and businesses are getting enhanced corporate tax rebates.

These measures, SM Lee said, will not solve all problems but they will help households and businesses cope with the immediate pressures wrought by the Middle East crisis.

Singaporeans, for their part, can focus on what they can do to ease the impact of the external economic environment.

He said: “As the saying goes, keep calm and carry on. Focus on the practical things that each of us can do to respond to the situation and make ourselves more secure, and to help one another.

“For example, we should all do our part to conserve energy – turn off the lights you do not need. Do not waste energy, save a little bit. Energy costs have gone up, fuel is scarce, electricity is expensive.”

Students can focus on their studies, friendships and personal growth. “Of course, study hard. But also make time for sports, for reading, for your CCAs, for activities that develop your character and enable you to grow as a full and complete person,” SM Lee added.

Parents, of course, will continue to focus on work and family commitments but they can also be active in the community by joining volunteer groups, he said.

“In uncertain times, our togetherness is crucial for seeing us through the troubles,” he added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic between January 2020 to May 2023, formal and informal networks in Teck Ghee, Ang Mo Kio and all over Singapore played a key role in helping people through the crisis, he said.

People made masks, and hand sanitisers from everyday household materials and distributed them to others. Some families delivered food and essentials to neighbours who were quarantined, or to old folks who were at home and did not want to go out and expose themselves.

These ground-up efforts made a big difference to Singaporeans’ morale, and the sense that people were not in this alone, but with neighbours, with friends, and community. It also made everyone feel that there is something meaningful they can do to help, to be active, to make a difference, he added.

Said SM Lee: “We need to renew these networks, nurture them, build them up patiently year by year, in good times and bad. So that when we need them, when there is a crisis, they are there and we can rely on them.”