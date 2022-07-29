Govt platform that makes it easier to tap social assistance wins public service award

SINGAPORE - People applying for government social assistance schemes have had an easier time since February last year (2021), as they no longer have to submit multiple documents to different agencies.

This is thanks to the One Client View (OneCV) platform that gives a frontline officer assessing a case a comprehensive view of the person's information and assistance history, allowing him to better evaluate the support needed.

For instance, if a social service officer notices that a citizen applying for ComCare has rental flat arrears, he will refer the applicant to the Housing Board for rental housing subsidy.

Applicants must consent for their data to be shared across 15 government agencies using this platform, which was developed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and Government Technology Agency.

Since its roll-out, 2,500 officers from 40 agencies have performed more than 163,000 checks on the platform.

For its impact on making government services more accessible to the public, the OneCV project received the One Public Service Award at the Public Sector Transformation (PST) Awards on Friday (July 29).

The annual event recognises public agencies and their officers for excellence in their work and organisational practices. A total of 67 people and organisations were given awards across 12 categories.

At the event at NTUC Centre, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing commended the OneCV initiative.

"Such collaboration and agility in pulling resources together help us tackle the multitude of challenges in the complex world we are in today," he said.

He pointed out that it is important for officers to learn continuously and pick up new skills throughout their time in the public sector that employs about 153,000 people in Singapore.

The public service needs officers who care about community and environmental causes, he said, and those who pursue their interests in those areas will be supported.

An example is food technology specialist and senior lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic Lina Tan, 48. She clinched the Exemplary Innovator Award for developing nutrient-dense and visually-appealing food for the elderly with swallowing difficulties - a condition also known as dysphagia.