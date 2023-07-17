Govt has to address questions raised over Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair: Observers

The timeline of Mr Tan and Ms Cheng’s relationship and when it was disclosed publicly – around three years – has raised eyebrows among some members of the public.

Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said there are questions about the gaps in the timeline of how things happened and the information that is being made public.

“These have to be addressed to help the public assess not only how deeply committed the PAP is to high standards of personal conduct, but also to transparency and accountability of party and Government in line with its value system,” she said.

The PAP will need to address these issues, she said, and show that these were not “attempts to hide or get away with anything” until there were information leaks and the party, presumably, had no choice left, as sceptics speculate.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said the timing of the announcement on Monday was presumably because the situation had become untenable.

“It may have been felt by the party leadership that it was vital and necessary to nip the issue in the bud, rather than allowing it to fester,” he said.

In 2012, Speaker of Parliament Michael Palmer resigned just days after he came clean about his extramarital affair.

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of policy development, evaluation and data analytics at Kantar Public, said PM Lee has taken a more “gentle, calibrated” approach in managing the controversy.

Dr Leong said Mr Tan’s case was a “deviation” from how Mr Palmer’s affair was handled, but he said it showed that PM Lee sought to handle the matter in a more “human” way.

Nonetheless, he noted that PM Lee made a “tough decision at this critical juncture” to make the affair known publicly, despite the PAP’s other recent controversies and scandals.