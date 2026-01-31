Govt working with Warong Nasi Pariaman to explore options after its closure announcement: URA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Owners of popular nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman had said on Jan 21 that it would close permanently.

SINGAPORE – The Government has engaged the family that operates the popular nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman to explore options to provide greater assistance.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said this on Jan 31, the day the restaurant will close after 78 years.

It is located in a shophouse at 738 North Bridge Road, near the Sultan Mosque, and its owners had said on Jan 21 that it would close permanently.

When The Straits Times visited the outlet around noon, long lines had formed outside. Second-generation owner Abdul Munaf Haji Isrin told the media that the staff had prepared five times the usual quantity of food.

Speaking in Malay, he said: “I am very sad, I had run my stall since I was 25. For now, I would like to rest first. God willing, looking at the support from our customers, if given the chance, we will continue in the future.”

URA said its statement was in response to media queries on the challenges faced by heritage businesses. It said median rents of shophouses in the historic districts of Kampong Gelam, Little India and Chinatown have generally increased at a moderate pace over the past two years.

It cited these figures: around 2 per cent a year in Kampong Gelam, roughly 2.5 per cent a year in Little India and around 1 per cent a year in Chinatown.

These increases were comparable with rental increases of conventional retail space in the central area – which are around 2 per cent a year – and significantly below nominal gross domestic product growth, which is around 6.7 per cent a year over the same period, URA said.

It added: “The Government recognises that heritage businesses, like all businesses, face a confluence of commercial challenges such as rising costs of labour and materials, manpower constraints and shifts in consumer demand and preferences – while trying to maintain the unique attributes of their offerings.”

It also recognises the importance of heritage businesses in contributing to the identity and character of Singapore’s historic districts, and that the operating environment for these businesses has become more challenging over time.

There are various measures in place to support heritage businesses, URA said. These include an inter-agency task force for heritage business, traditional activities and cultural life formed in 2025 and chaired by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling.

The task force brings key agencies together to study ways to support heritage businesses.

It works closely with local stakeholders to review and update land use policies to facilitate a better mix of uses to sustain the character of historic districts while providing different offerings that cater to the evolving preferences of visitors, URA said.

It added that guidelines were updated in June 2025 to disallow new souvenir shops within the Kampong Gelam historic district, in response to feedback by stakeholders on how the proliferation of such shops could negatively impact the character and mix of uses in the district.

Said URA: “This is in addition to disallowing new bars, pubs, nightclubs and karaoke lounges, as well as Western fast-food restaurants in the core areas of all three historic districts.” It added that the National Heritage Board has launched schemes to give heritage businesses marketing and consultancy support, and business transformation grants for upskilling and digitalisation.

URA also cited a pilot scheme by the Kampong Gelam Alliance (KGA) in collaboration with the Government to support the retention of selected heritage restaurants by facilitating their relocation inside the district.

The KGA – a voluntary group of residents, cultural institutions, business organisations, property owners and hotels in the area – has with URA developed a plan to enhance the area’s heritage offerings and visitor experience.

URA said the Government is committed to sustaining and promoting heritage businesses, traditional activities and cultural life in Singapore’s historic districts.

It added: “We encourage heritage businesses to approach agencies should they require assistance, and will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure that support measures remain responsive to their needs.”

Heritage businesses flagged concerns about rent and other costs, and the changing face of the historic district.

Mr Iszahar Tambunan, the owner of Sabar Menanti, a nasi padang stall down the road from Warong Nasi Pariaman, said his family has experienced rent increases of more than three times to about $12,000 monthly over the last 10 years.

With a plate of nasi padang costing about $10, the former ship broker and third-generation owner of the stall said: “I cannot increase the price by three times as well.”

Tour guide Gia Munaji, who has been taking tourists from Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries like Nigeria to Kampong Gelam for over 21 years, said she has seen an influx of non-Malay or non-Muslim shops.

She said this has changed the texture of the area, which is seen as a historic cultural centre for the Malay/Muslim community.

She said: “Maybe the Government could consider something mandating 80 per cent of shops in the area have to do with the Malay or Muslim community to preserve what it stands for.”

Ms Fauzia Rani, who helps run VSS Varusai Mohamed & Sons, her family business supplying Islamic and haj-related goods, said that despite the Government’s efforts, some feel it may be too late.

She said: “So many businesses are already gone.”