Government will do what it takes to protect Singaporeans against Wuhan virus: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - The Republic has been standing ready to handle a virus outbreak by upgrading its medical facilities and improving the training of healthcare staff since its battle with Sars in 2003, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"I have every confidence that we can overcome the challenge before us," he said.

Speaking at the Chinese New Year dinner at his Teck Ghee constituency on Saturday (Feb 1), Mr Lee called on Singaporeans to have confidence that the country "will get through this together, because we are well prepared, and have dealt with more serious situations before", such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome.

"Let us remain resilient and calm, respond to the situation as one united nation, and show care and concern for our fellow human beings."

He noted that the Chinese authorities are doing all they can to contain the spread, including imposing their own travel restrictions by cancelling outbound tour groups and bringing back Hubei residents from overseas.

Singapore's enhanced travel measures that will take effect from today are preemptive and meant "purely to protect our public health", PM Lee said.

"We know that China is doing all it can to contain the spread of the virus.It is a much stronger response than they took when Sars first broke out, so our efforts will... complement China's efforts," he said.

Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei in central China, has been identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Lee wished China well in its efforts to fight the virus. He said: "We have confidence that China and other countries will work together to win this battle."

All new visitors who have been in mainland China within the past 14 days will be barred from entry or transit in Singapore starting on Saturday, according to measures announced on Friday (Jan 31). Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term-pass holders returning from China will be placed on a leave of absence of 14 days.

Singapore has been countering the novel coronavirus by isolating suspected cases and conducting contract tracing, once the cases are confirmed, Mr Lee said in Mandarin.

Eighteen people here have been infected so far, with two Singaporean having contracted the virus when they were in Wuhan. The rest are China nationals.

He said that Singapore has been able to isolate suspect cases as soon as they are identified, and contain the virus from spreading in the community. "Hopefully, we will be able to maintain this."

One way that residents can help is by ensuring that they have accurate information about the coronavirus as misleading rumours and false information can spread quickly, sparking fear and panic.

"We didn't have social media (during the Sars outbreak)," Mr Lee said in Mandarin, urging residents to verify hearsay before they pass them on.

Rumours can easily amplify anxieties, making it more difficult for people to get the correct information, he added.

The Government will release information as soon as it can on the Health Ministry's website and to the media, Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee reassured Singaporeans who have yet to buy face masks that the Government has ensured that each household is entitled to four masks.

"We know that some of you are worried as you could not buy your own masks," he said, adding that household members can collect their masks at a stipulated time from residents' committees and community centres and clubs.

Mr Lee also addressed the recent bubbling of anti-China or anti-Chinese sentiment in many countries, and called it unhelpful to the cause of fighting the outbreak.

He said: "The virus may have started in Wuhan, it doesn't respect nationality or race... Anybody can be infected."

"(The outbreak) is a problem that all countries must work together to solve."