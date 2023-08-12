Govt will continue to support S’poreans financially, remain transparent to earn their trust: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE – The Government understands the financial concerns faced by Singaporeans, and is committed to using resources judiciously to help as many of them as possible.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said this in a speech at a National Day dinner in the constituency on Saturday.

Speaking to about 800 residents, grassroots leaders and clan representatives, he said the Government will fund the country’s increased spending needs in a sustainable way.

“We understand the challenges, particularly the inflationary pressures faced by our residents. The Government will do what we can to help as many people as possible.”

Mr Chan said he also understands that many are concerned about recent developments in the political landscape. He said some have asked what has gone wrong, while others have wondered if the Government is able to make things right.

While he did not specifically refer to any cases, most in the audience understood he was likely referring to the recent high-profile cases involving political figures.

He told the audience: “You can have our assurance that this Government will make sure that we handle all these issues transparently, fairly, to continue to earn the trust and confidence of our people in Singapore and our international partners.”

He said being upfront with Singaporeans and not hiding anything from them are important steps.

“Are we able to run, maintain and keep improving our political system that inspires confidence in the next generation for us to attract the best and most committed people to come forth and serve?

“This is the larger reason why we are doing what we are doing.”

The dinner, held at Tanjong Pagar Community Club, was organised by the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru grassroots organisations.

Among the attendees were Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for National Development and Finance Indranee Rajah and other government officials.

Grassroots leaders were also present.