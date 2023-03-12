Government well-poised to begin tracking its Scope 3 emissions: Experts

SINGAPORE – The Government could soon be well-poised to start calculating and reducing its Scope 3 emissions – which often form the bulk of a company or entity’s greenhouse gas emissions – especially with plans for a greener procurement strategy and new measures to improve sustainability reporting.

This comes after the Government announced plans to publish an annual report to track the public sector’s efforts, progress and plans in rolling out its sustainability agenda from the 2023 financial year.

Under the annual GreenGov.sg report, the Government will start with reporting its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and electricity and water consumption, with reference to international standards and frameworks.

However, there are no plans for now to disclose its Scope 3 emissions, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in response to a question from MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) in Parliament on Feb 24, though the Government will refine its framework as it strives to reduce public sector emissions.

Scope 3 emissions refer to indirect greenhouse gas emissions incurred by a company as part of its value chain, such as business travel by employees, the use of its sold products or the emissions from its purchased goods and services.

For example, for oil and gas companies, a significant portion of their total carbon emissions is from Scope 3 emissions from industrial installations, airlines and motorists who are large consumers of their products.

Scope 1 emissions refer to direct emissions incurred by a company, say, from its facilities or transport vehicles, while Scope 2 refers to indirect emissions such as the electricity or heating it buys from power generation companies.

According to data from global research non-profit World Resources Institute, Scope 3 emissions can account for 75 per cent of companies’ greenhouse gas emissions on average.

However, experts whom The Straits Times spoke to said the new measures announced during the recent Budget debate could help to lay a foundation for the Government to begin accounting for its Scope 3 emissions, and take steps towards reducing them.

Noting that the Government is a huge purchaser of goods and services from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Ms Cherine Fok, who is partner of professional services firm KPMG’s ESG arm, said that having greener procurement requirements can help bring about a downstream impact on SMEs.

Starting from the 2024 financial year, the Government will be implementing up to 5 per cent of tender evaluation points for sustainability-related considerations for construction projects worth at least $50 million, and information and communication technology projects worth at least $10 million.

Both sectors make up more than 60 per cent of the value of government procurement contracts. Some examples of construction projects include business parks, industrial buildings, larger roads and MRT works.

“This signals that the public sector is taking leadership in building the right mindsets and behaviours,” added Ms Fok.

At the same time, more support will be given to SMEs to help them decarbonise and better manage their carbon footprint as part of the Enterprise Sustainability Programme run by Enterprise Singapore, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in Parliament on Feb 28.

Enterprise Singapore will be working with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and industry partners to develop programmes to help them embark on sustainability reporting.