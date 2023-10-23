Government to centralise procurement, supply of gas for power sector

SINGAPORE – As Singapore is still expected to rely on natural gas for more than half of its power generation needs by 2035, further steps have to be taken to ensure that supply remains sufficient, reliable and competitively priced, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

“Natural gas remains central in ensuring Singapore’s energy security beyond the next decade... even with increased renewable energy and electricity imports by 2035, more time is still needed to scale up low-carbon energy sources,” said an EMA spokesperson.

Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week held at the Marina Bay Sands on Monday, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said the Government will be centralising the procurement and supply of gas for the power sector, under a central gas company, by aggregating demand from the generation companies (gencos).

Describing this as a fundamental shift in the country’s gas procurement strategy, Mr Gan said: “We believe that this is necessary to create a more stable and secure power system that will ultimately benefit the consumers and also the gencos themselves.”

Having this “firm foundation” will then allow Singapore to push ahead with its energy transition to cleaner fuels, he said, noting that the Republic has a target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Natural gas - the cleanest form of fossil fuel which produces the least amount of carbon emissions per unit of electricity, currently powers 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity needs.

“Getting the power sector to net zero will be a key thrust of this endeavour as power generation contributes to around 40 per cent of Singapore’s carbon emissions,” he added.

Currently, gencos individually decide on the volume and tenure of gas to procure based on commercial considerations, but this does not provide the assurance that Singapore will always have enough gas to meet its needs, especially during a crisis when market conditions are volatile, the agency said.

For instance, during the 2021 to 2022 global energy crisis, the gencos reduced the volume of their gas contracts when prices were high, which led to large swings in wholesale electricity prices, said EMA.

Many gencos have been reluctant to enter into long-term contracts which typically offer a greater certainty of delivery and price stability, as they do not want to be exposed to market volatility and uncertainties in the long term.

Singapore gets its natural gas from two sources: Piped natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as liquified natural gas (LNG) from a number of countries.

There are currently four licensed importers of LNG: ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific, Pavilion Energy Singapore, Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore) and Shell Eastern Trading.

“In addition, global developments and the energy transition are likely to lead to more volatile oil and gas markets, which may further reduce the risk appetites of generation companies,” said EMA.