Government the most trusted institution in S’pore: Survey

SINGAPORE – Trust in the Government has increased slightly in Singapore, and it remains the most trusted institution here, according to an annual survey.

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer, released on March 12 by global communications firm Edelman, showed an increase in trust in Singapore by 1 percentage point from 2023 across each of the four institutions of Government (77 per cent), non-governmental organisations or NGOs (66 per cent), Business (63 per cent) and Media (60 per cent).

In contrast, the global average showed that Business is the only trusted institution (63 per cent). Across the world, respondents are neutral about NGOs (59 per cent), Government (51 per cent) and Media (50 per cent). A response of less than 50 per cent indicates distrust, while 60 per cent and above indicates trust.

Despite the increase in trust in Singapore, 93 per cent of employed respondents from the country are worried about job loss – an increase of 3 percentage points.

There is also a 7 percentage point rise in Singapore’s general population (80 per cent) who worry about hackers, and a surge of 5 percentage points of those who are concerned about climate change (75 per cent).

The latest edition of the survey, which started in 2000, focuses on society’s trust in innovation at a time of rapid transformation.

Innovation has become a new risk factor for trust. In Singapore, 28 per cent of respondents say innovation is poorly managed, 4 percentage points more than those who say innovation is well managed. The sentiment of the first group is shared across different income levels, gender and age groups.

Those who believe innovation is poorly managed are more likely to feel alienated and left behind.

More respondents in nearly all countries say innovation is poorly managed rather than well managed.

Globally, 73 per cent of respondents believe that technology is changing too quickly. Governments have the best opportunity to reverse this trend as Government is the most trusted institution (76 per cent) to introduce innovations into society by ensuring they are safe, understood by the public, beneficial and accessible. It is followed in this regard by Business and NGOs (62 per cent each), and Media (56 per cent).

To have trust in innovation, respondents in Singapore expect the four institutions of Government, Business, NGOs and Media to protect core values and be transparent about the benefits and risks of new technologies.

Over the last decade, the survey has seen a 13-point increase in people in Singapore – from 61 per cent to 74 per cent – saying that businesses partnering with Government to develop and implement technology-led innovations would increase their trust in Business.

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) expect chief executive officers to manage changes occurring in society, not just those occurring in their businesses, and employees say it is important for their CEO to speak publicly about the ethical use of technology (80 per cent), automation’s impact on jobs (80 per cent) and job skills of the future (79 per cent).

“The high and consistent trust across all four institutions of Government, Business, NGOs and Media bodes well for Singapore, and is a reminder that the private and public sectors working together will deliver the greatest impact,” said Ms Julia Wei, chief executive officer of Edelman Singapore.

She added: “This year’s Trust Barometer also reveals that people are more likely to embrace innovation if they have control over how these innovations affect their lives and have confidence that each innovation will lead to a better future. For leaders driving these innovations, communicating this impact in a clear and succinct way will go a long way in ensuring the effective roll-out and adoption of new technologies.”