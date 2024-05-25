Government policies will continue to strengthen role of families: PM Wong

SINGAPORE - Building strong family ties is a lifelong journey, and strategies and supportive workplace practices can create an environment where work and family goals can complement rather than conflict with each other, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on May 25.

Calling the family unit the cornerstone and bedrock of our society, he emphasised that government policies will continue to strengthen the role of families here, and help Singaporeans realise their hopes and dreams for their families.

PM Wong was speaking as guest of honour at the launch of the National Family Festival (NFF) 2024 at Gardens by the Bay, organised by Families for Life (FFL).

The event is being held in conjunction with the launch of Children’s Festival.

PM Wong cited the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests released in late April as an example of progress towards a work culture that supports both career and family.

He said the aim is to foster a work culture that recognises and supports the whole person, not just as an employee.

“That means a work culture that promotes efficiency and productivity during office hours, and also respects personal time after office hours. It means a work culture that embraces excellence and hard work, but also protects family time during vacations, public holidays and weekends.”

PM Wong added that some outdated stereotypes surrounding family roles must change – such as the old paradigm that make men breadwinners and women home-makers. There is more that can be done to encourage fathers to take a bigger role in their families.

While he was encouraged by statistics which showed more than half of new fathers take paternity leave now, which is double the percentage a decade ago, it also meant that about half of the new fathers still do not take paternity leave.

He said the government will continue to review and update policies to better support families. In recent years, there have been enhancements to the caregivers grant, investments in pre-schools, and more support for young couples buying their first HDB flat earlier.

These changes reflect a recognition that families require different types of support at different stages of life – young couples embarking on their marriage journey and looking to buy their first home will have different needs to families with seniors seeking assurances for their retirement and healthcare needs.

PM Wong concluded by saying that forging closer family ties is not something that happens effortlessly. He likened it to a gardener tending to plants and nurturing them from seed to maturity, which takes time, effort and patience.

A bigger National Family Festival

The NFF runs from May 25 to June 23. This marks the first time that the event, which was previously known as the National Family Week, has been expanded into a longer event.

The festival offers many activities and resources to strengthen family relationships in the domains of home, work and play in conjunction with more than 140 corporate and community partners.