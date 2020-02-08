Government agencies will not ask for financial details for coronavirus contact tracing: MOH, police

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has stated that it is contacting individuals for contact tracing in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, but will not ask for financial details during these calls.

This comes after a message warning of a contact tracing phone scam was widely circulated on social media.

"MOH is conducting contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus," the ministry said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Feb 8).

"If you received a contact tracing call from MOH and wish to verify the authenticity of the phone call, please call MOH general hotline at 6325-9220."

The post was shared by the Singapore Police Force, which added: "No government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines."