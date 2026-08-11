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Google rolls out new AI-powered Ask Maps feature in Singapore

Ask Maps transforms Google Maps from a simple navigation tool into an AI-powered assistant that helps with everyday tasks.

SINGAPORE – Google Maps users here can now use the application as more than a navigation tool with the roll-out of new updates, which tap agentic capabilities to help people with everyday tasks.

The artificial intelligence-powered Ask Maps feature, which is built into Google Maps, now lets users ask real-world questions using natural language, such as “What time should I leave here to get to my lunch appointment at Wisma Atria at 2pm?”.

In a media statement on Aug 11, Google said its Ask Maps feature includes real-time updates on traffic and crowd statuses and personalised recommendations based on users’ prompts and past reviews.

Ask Maps can also offer nearby suggestions for various activities, such as comedy shows with links to purchase tickets online and vantage points from which to catch a glimpse of the sunset.

Asking specific questions, such as “Find the nearest halal eateries near me that are still open past 10pm”, will pull up a range of options.

The feature also acts as a travel planner, enabling users to view real-time hotel prices and availability and planning routes based on people’s indicated preferences. For instance, it can draw up an itinerary to explore cultural sites in a specific area within a timeframe.

Google has also added a “conversation memory” feature to Ask Maps, which lets users revisit earlier recommendations or continue planning trips by pulling up previous ideas.

In a blog post on Aug 6, the search giant said that it was making Ask Maps “more helpful with new agentic capabilities, real-time transit information, personal intelligence and conversational contributions so you can get more done”.

It added that the feature would be rolled out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico, along with more than 150 countries and territories in English.

The Straits Times has contacted Google for more information.