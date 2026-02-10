Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – To accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and prepare the workforce here, Google and the Ministry of Education officially launched Google AI Living Labs across institutes of higher learning on Feb 10.

The first lab was set up in October 2025 at ITE College East, with more to follow in Nanyang Polytechnic and other institutions by 2027.

“For Singapore’s youth, AI fluency will be as fundamental as maths . With that, we want to ensure every Singaporean is empowered with the relevant AI knowledge from a young age,” said Mr Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Google AI Living Labs to equip 50,000 Singaporean students and educators with the skills to not just understand the latest AI innovations, but to co-create with it.”

“We are bringing the future of technology directly onto campuses, ensuring the next global AI breakthrough starts in a Singaporean classroom,” he added.

Students taking the Higher Nitec in Business Information Systems attending a generative artificial intelligence workshop in the AI Living Lab at ITE College East on Feb 4. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The Google AI Living Lab at ITE College East is a 325 sq m facility designed to translate AI theory into real-world application.

It functions as a dynamic sandbox where students, educators and industry partners can experiment, create prototypes and scale AI-driven projects relevant to both academic settings and the modern workplace.

Students get to experience hands-on AI learning, experiment with tools such as Gemini, and co-create practical AI solutions for real-world challenges in the AI Living Lab at ITE College East. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The facility has two specialised zones.

The AI Discovery Zone, spanning 170 sq m, is an open-concept space designed for large group visits and immersive learning experiences. It has amphitheatre-style seating and two dedicated AI stations that allow visitors to explore emerging AI tools in a shared, collaborative environment.

Students exploring emerging AI tools at the two dedicated AI stations in the 170 sq m AI Discovery Zone of the AI Living Lab at ITE College East. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The AI Sandbox Studio is a 155 sq m workshop-style space where participants work on AI assignments using their own devices, guided by instructors. A dedicated AI station at the corner of the studio enables small groups to test, demonstrate and refine their AI solutions collaboratively.

Students pursuing the Higher Nitec in Business Information Systems having a hands-on session in the AI Sandbox Studio of the AI Living Lab at ITE College East. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

During a media tour on Feb 4 , Ms Nur Syahirah Mohammed Zamri, 19, a Year 2 student at ITE College East pursuing the Higher Nitec in Business Information Systems, was introducing the features of Google NotebookLM to her peers during a generative AI workshop in the AI Living Lab.

Speaking of the AI-powered research and note-taking assistant, she said: “It helps me with my studies a lot. I heard about it only last year, and afterwards I started using it for note-taking and it made my life easier... Because I’m interested in data analytics, I think AI will really help with my future career.”

Year 2 Higher Nitec in Business Information Systems student Nur Syahirah Mohammed Zamri, 19, introducing the features of Google NotebookLM to her peers during a generative AI workshop in the AI Living Lab. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The launch of Google AI Living Labs seeks to build a strong AI talent pipeline through hands-on upskilling workshops and certifications for students and mid-career professionals.

Besides training educators in AI, the labs will serve as a bridge between academia and industry by connecting local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with students to co-create AI solutions.

Said Mr Peter Lam, chief executive of the Institute of Technical Education: “This facility will enable our students to undertake capstone projects to develop AI solutions to solve real-world challenges provided by our SMEs. Beyond applied projects, the lab will enable educators to explore and integrate generative AI tools into their teaching through hands-on workshops.

“We are excited to empower our students and the wider teaching community to thrive in a digital future.”

Students looking at an AI-generated picture of what they would look like when they are old, during a generative AI workshop in the AI Living Lab. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Reinforcing Singapore’s ambitions as a leading hub for applied AI and digital innovation, these living labs represent a strategic effort to embed AI capabilities across education, industry and the workforce.

The AI Sandbox Studio, a 155 sq m workshop-style space in the AI Living Lab at ITE College East on Feb 4. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Said Aloysius Khoo, 17, a Year 1 student at ITE College East pursuing the Higher Nitec in Business Information Systems: “It was a bit daunting to see how far we have actually progressed (in AI), but after coming here, I realised AI is a helping tool. So, it’s more like... it doesn’t take away your jobs. It helps you with your job. That’s what AI taught me through this Living Lab.”