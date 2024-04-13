Goodlife Studio broadens active ageing appeal with carpentry, digital media, tea bar

SINGAPORE – Arts and crafts, bingo sessions and exercise classes are common offerings at active ageing centres but social service agency Montfort Care hopes to attract seniors with more diverse interests in areas such as carpentry, digital media and theatre.

As part of its Goodlife Studio branding, it will have five active ageing centres offering programmes and activities based on different themes to draw younger and more educated seniors.

These folk may not be keen on the typical offerings run by active ageing centres to help the elderly stay active, healthy and socially engaged.

Two of the Goodlife Studio thematic centres are already operational, with three more in the works.

The carpentry studio in Bukit Purmei, designed to appeal to men, started in 2023, zooming in on basic carpentry, such as making stools and bookshelves.

In February, a tea studio in Bedok – which runs tea appreciation workshops, among other things – became fully operational.

Montfort Care launched the Goodlife Studio on April 13 with the aim of redefining “the rules of engagement in eldercare services”, as its founder Samuel Ng said.

“Seniors today are very different from before. They are more active, mobile and discerning. Goodlife Studio is how we engage and empower seniors to become active contributors, and define their personal narrative of ageing, health and wellness,” he added.

In particular, Montfort Care also wants to attract more men to its centres, said its eldercare programme manager Muhammad Afif Arifin, as about 80 per cent of the participants are women.

“Some uncles say they don’t feel so at ease with all the aunties. Some men don’t really want to talk, but they want to do something and have a sense of purpose,” he noted.