Goodie bags distributed to foreign workers in celebration of Labour day

SINGAPORE - Around 400 construction workers toiling under the hot sun received a welcome reprieve on Tuesday (April 30) when 19 volunteers from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) delivered bento sets, goodie bags and sugary drinks.

The labourers were working on The Woodleigh Residences, an integrated development by Kajima Development and SPH.

Mr Naagalingam Sellaiah, 49, told The Straits Times that this was the first time he had received goodie bags and food at work in his 20 years in the industry.

"I usually spend about $150 per month on purchasing my basic necessities. The goodie bags contained practical items like drinks, a towel, and a T-shirt which would help reduce my expenses for the month," he added.

Foreign workers hailing from countries such as China, Bangladesh and India also received goodie bags containing various snacks, a tote bag and T-shirt along with s other items sponsored by SPH staff and departments to mark Labour Day.

Mr Yeo Jia Chyang, 44, who works in SPH's technology department, said: "It's a good start."

"Foreign workers help contribute to our society, and we should show some appreciation for them."



More than 400 foreign workers who come from countries such as China, Bangladesh and India were present at the event. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Mr Yeo laughed and said the task of carrying the 434 bento sets along with the goodie bags to the construction site is "nothing compared to what (the foreign workers) put in".

Ms Chin Soo Fang, head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at SPH, noted: "Foreign workers form a significant part of our workforce and help build the beautiful community that we live in. We appreciate the hard work that our foreign friends put in, and are happy to be able to use this opportunity to show our appreciation towards them."

The Woodleigh Residences in the Bidadari estate will be launched on May 11.