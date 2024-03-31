Good cyber hygiene routine can keep dirty tricks of scammers at bay

Evenings are a time when Mr Ng Jia Xiang, 38, winds down with video games. But one evening in 2021 was anything but relaxing.

“I couldn’t log in at all, which is strange as I had not changed my password recently,” says the freelance web designer. He didn’t, but someone else did – without his knowing who, how or when.

“I became really paranoid,” he says, adding how he had previously received unknown email login notifications.

Since then, Mr Ng has been running weekly anti-virus scans on his computer and mobile devices, and enabled two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible. He also started using a password manager to save all his login details, and to generate stronger passphrases.

The episode continues to bug him. “I never figured out how it happened, and can only hope that the perpetrators did not obtain sensitive information. I’ll just try to keep everything cleaned, checked and updated as much as possible.”

Mr Ng’s actions are in line with “cyber hygiene” recommendations. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) defines “cyber hygiene” as practices performed regularly to maintain the digital health and security of devices, networks and data.