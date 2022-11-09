Good climate policy needs to tread a fine line between certainty and flexibility

Even as countries convene in Egypt for the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to discuss the warming planet, Parliament on Tuesday debated the future of Singapore’s own climate resilience – in particular, changes to its carbon tax and pricing regime.

The carbon tax regime here is today governed under the Carbon Pricing Act, which provides for, among other things, requirements on registration, reporting and payment of tax in relation to greenhouse gas emissions. Key features of the carbon pricing amendment Bill debated on Tuesday include: