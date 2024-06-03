Gone in 90 minutes: All 600 tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event sold

SINGAPORE - All slots for American fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A’s pop-up event in June are sold out.
The event will open at Esplanade Mall from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3 to 7pm. This marks the first time the popular chain will set foot in Asia.
Pre-registration for the pop-up opened on June 3 at noon. Organisers told The Straits Times that all 600 tickets were snapped up by 1.27pm.
When asked if they would look into increasing the availability of slots following the initial success, they said: “We are working hard to see how we can cater to more guests and look forward to sharing more updates soon.”
Chick-fil-A told ST it looks forward to expanding in Europe and Asia in the near future, with potential plans to open restaurants in additional international markets by 2030. “We are heartened by the overwhelming response,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “Through the pop-up, we hope to gain a nuanced understanding of consumer preferences in this region.”
The pop-up is held in partnership with local philanthropic organisation Community Chest (ComChest).
Those who reserved seats at the event had to make a $10 donation to ComChest to get a ticket, which entitles them to a meal comprising an Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries and a drink.
Every dollar donated will be matched by Chick-fil-A, up to a limit of $50,000. All proceeds collected will go to ComChest, benefiting Fei Yue Family Services Centre and the Life Community Services Society.
Organisers told ST that $12,000 was raised on June 3 for ComChest.
The Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich was developed 60 years ago by founder S. Truett Cathy. The breaded, boneless chicken breast is pressure-cooked in peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.
The Chick-fil-A event comes on the heels of another successful pop-up held by US cult burger chain In-N-Out Burger on May 31.
That event, held at Columbus Coffee Company in Upper Thomson, saw lengthy queues forming hours before it began at 9am. By 10am, all 500 wristbands – one for each burger entitlement – had been given out.