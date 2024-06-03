Gone in 90 minutes: All 600 tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event sold

SINGAPORE - All slots for American fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A’s pop-up event in June are sold out.

The event will open at Esplanade Mall from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3 to 7pm. This marks the first time the popular chain will set foot in Asia.

Pre-registration for the pop-up opened on June 3 at noon. Organisers told The Straits Times that all 600 tickets were snapped up by 1.27pm.

When asked if they would look into increasing the availability of slots following the initial success, they said: “We are working hard to see how we can cater to more guests and look forward to sharing more updates soon.”

Chick-fil-A told ST it looks forward to expanding in Europe and Asia in the near future, with potential plans to open restaurants in additional international markets by 2030. “We are heartened by the overwhelming response,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “Through the pop-up, we hope to gain a nuanced understanding of consumer preferences in this region.”

The pop-up is held in partnership with local philanthropic organisation Community Chest (ComChest).