Gondola incident in Boon Lay blamed on damaged parapet wall

SINGAPORE - A broken parapet wall contributed to the incident on May 11 which saw two workers scrambling out of a gondola left dangling at the 15th floor of a Housing Board block in Boon Lay.

Preliminary investigations by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) revealed that the overhead support of the gondola came loose when the parapet wall on top of the HDB block was damaged.

After the support came loose, one of the workers was forced to climb out of the lopsided gondola onto a ledge on the 15th storey of Block 199 Boon Lay Drive, before he was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers.

The other worker managed to climb into a unit on the 14th storey.

The Ministry of Manpower said gondolas, or suspended scaffolds, are commonly used as temporary work platforms for workers to carry out work at heights on the exterior of buildings, adding that there are currently about 5,000 gondolas in use.

“There were two workplace accidents involving the use of gondolas in 2022, and one in 2023 to date,” it added.

BCA engineers found only localised damage at the block, and determined that the building remains structurally safe.

HDB said works carried out on HDB buildings involving the use of gondolas must be done in accordance with the Workplace Safety and Health (Scaffolds) Regulations.

“For example, the gondola anchorage systems must be designed by a professional engineer (PE) who is required to conduct loading checks to ensure that the supporting structure can bear the weight of a gondola.

“The PE is then required to inspect and ensure that the gondola system is erected and installed in accordance with this design, and that it has been properly anchored to the building before use,” added HDB.

A spokesman for the West Coast Town Council (WCTC) had earlier said that the support system for the gondola was set up by the contractor, Ban Contract Services, for workers to stand on to paint the facade of the building.

The Straits Times understands that works there have not resumed.

Workers who operate gondolas must attend a specific course for suspended scaffolds, in addition to a construction workplace safety and health course, said a spokesman for the Singapore Contractors Association Ltd (SCAL) Academy.

They must also don basic personal protection equipment including safety harness, helmets and safety shoes, and the gondolas must be inspected by a professional engineer at least once every six months.

Before gondolas are distributed to construction companies for usage, multiple engineers are tasked to assess its structure and safety.