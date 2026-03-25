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There will be 17 GV cinemas left in Singapore after the closure of its Tiong Bahru outlet, Golden Village said.

SINGAPORE – The Golden Village cinema in Tiong Bahru Plaza is set to shutter when its current lease ends, with its last day of operations on March 29.

With a total of five screens and 789 seats, GV Tiong Bahru has been in operation since 1994 , making it the third cinema opened by GV in Singapore, after its cinemas in Yishun and Bishan.

“The company extends its heartfelt appreciation to patrons, partners and the Tiong Bahru community for their continued support throughout the last 32 years ,” the cinema operator said in a statement on March 25 .

There will be 17 GV cinemas left in Singapore after the closure of its Tiong Bahru outlet, Golden Village said, advising movie-goers to go to its other cinemas nearby, such as in Funan, Cineleisure in Orchard and Great World.

The company declined to reveal why it has decided to close the outlet, in response to a Straits Times query.

In the media reply, GV also said that there are no plans to open new cinemas at the moment, with its cinemas in Downtown East and in Century Square opened in November 2025 and February 2026, respectively .

ST has contacted Tiong Bahru Plaza’s management for more information.