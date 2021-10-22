Golden Mile Complex gazetted as conserved building; future developers to get building incentives

SINGAPORE - The iconic Golden Mile Complex, which resembles a typewriter with its terraced facade and towering columns, has been conserved.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Friday (Oct 22) announced that the building has been gazetted as a conserved building, one year after the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) had proposed to do so.

To address concerns from building owners that conserving the building may affect the chances of a collective sale, the URA will - in an unprecedented move - offer incentives to make development options for the site more attractive to potential buyers.

In a pre-recorded video posted on Facebook, Mr Lee said Golden Mile Complex is the first modern, large-scale, strata-titled development to be conserved in Singapore. This decision was not taken lightly, he added.

He acknowledged that some owners may see conservation as a constraint, and noted that owners have been planning for a collective sale, with some intending to use the proceeds to fund their retirement.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has thus made efforts to ensure that the conservation will not undermine collective sale efforts, by offering potential buyers incentives to rejuvenate the building.

"The development potential of the site is increased with conservation," Mr Lee said.

The incentives include allowing developers to build a new tower block about 30-storeys high beside the main conserved building.

The site boundary will may also be extended to include part of adjacent state land to allow for design flexibility, while tax incentives will be provided, lowering development costs.

Mr Lee said that the incentive package is unique to Golden Mile Complex, with URA adding in a statement that it was devised based on the site's attributes such as its context and its exceptional standing as a rare and iconic landmark from Singapore’s initial years of post-war nation building.

"We hope that developers will consider the potential of the site, alongside our vision to rejuvenate a national icon," he said.

Mr Lee hailed the building, which was built in the 1970s and designed by local architects Gan Eng Oon, William Lim and Tay Kheng Soon, as bold and visionary at the time.

"It challenged conventional views in Singapore and across the world, of what modern urban living could look like, adapted to our tropical environment," he said.

"It exemplified the ingenuity and ambition of our pioneer generation of architects, engineers and builders."



The Golden Mile Complex was built in the 1970s and designed by local architects Gan Eng Oon, William Lim and Tay Kheng Soon. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN





The building resembles a typewriter with its terraced facade and towering columns. PHOTO: ST FILE



In its proposal last year, the URA said Singapore has thus far conserved more than 7,200 buildings, with most of them dating from the colonial period.

With its conservation, Golden Mile Complex joins a handful of other post-independence heritage buildings like the Singapore Conference Hall and Jurong Town Hall to be legally protected.