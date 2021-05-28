Gojek offers vouchers for rides to and from vaccination centres

People taking public transport to get their Covid-19 vaccinations can now use two vouchers worth $15 each that ride-hailing firm Gojek Singapore is giving out to its users.

The ride vouchers can be used to book rides to and from vaccination centres around the island.

The aim is to help make sure that those who need transportation to vaccination sites are able to get it, said the firm in a statement yesterday.

The pair of ride vouchers has been automatically added to every user's Gojek account since yesterday and will be available for use through Aug 31.

With each voucher, riders can book a subsidised ride for pickup or drop-off at their appointed vaccination centre, polyclinic or clinic. The vouchers can be used on any day of the week from 8am to 8pm.

New users who download the Gojek app and sign up with the platform between now and Aug 31 will also receive the vouchers in their Gojek accounts, in addition to a discount voucher usually extended to all new users.

Earlier this month, the firm partnered with Tan Tock Seng Hospital to distribute ride vouchers to hospital employees, as part of GoHeroes, an ongoing initiative to support healthcare workers, who are keeping Singapore well and safe on the front lines.

Last year, Gojek extended ride vouchers to all nine public hospitals. As part of the initiative, thousands of drivers partnering with Gojek also virtually pledged their commitment to fulfil trips originating from hospitals, ensuring that healthcare workers could continue to travel to and from their workplace safely.

Gojek general manager Lien Choong Luen said: "Vaccination is an important layer of protection in our fight against Covid-19. Just as we actively urge our driver-partners to take up the vaccination when their turn comes, we want to enable our riders to get to their vaccination appointments with ease too, by removing any transportation barrier to vaccine access."

He added: "We hope that with this campaign, more people will be inclined to get vaccinated and we can do our part to support Singapore's fight against the pandemic."