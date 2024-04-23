Gojek and ComfortDelGro Taxi join hands to take on each other’s unfulfilled ride bookings

SINGAPORE - From April 29, unfulfilled rides on ride-hailing firm Gojek’s GoCar private-hire car service will be made available to ComfortDelGro taxi drivers.

Providing details of their partnership on April 23, Gojek Singapore and ComfortDelGro Taxi said they will roll out the second phase of their tie-up, which will allow Gojek drivers to take on unfulfilled ComfortDelGro Taxi rides, “in the near future”.

ComfortDelGro is Singapore’s largest taxi operator, with 8,724 taxis as at February.

The partnership, announced in November 2022, will use a cross-dispatch model, where rides that are not taken up by one platform will be sent to the other.

The ComfortDelGro website states there will be no difference in the way that its drivers would accept jobs.

Those using its “auto accept” function will be able to automatically accept jobs under this partnership, for example.

Gojek passengers matched with a ComfortDelGro taxi will see the taxi company’s icon appear as the driver’s picture, along with the vehicle type and plate number.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Gojek declined to answer questions relating to the number of private-hire cars on its platform, how commissions and fees would be split between the two companies, and the current fulfilment rate of GoCar rides by Gojek drivers. ComfortDelGro did not respond to queries.

According to the ComfortDelGro website, fares of more than $9 shown on mobile data terminals in taxis and its Zig driver app include a 7 per cent driver commission, but do not cover platform and payment transaction fees.

The aim of the partnership is to tackle a shortage of drivers.

The two companies said the tie-up means drivers can earn more, owing to more rides being available, without having to download any additional app.

It will also shorten waits for passengers, who will pay the same fare for their ride, they added.

All extra fees applicable to a GoCar ride will continue to apply to rides fulfilled by ComfortDelGro taxis.

Right now, for instance, Gojek applies a platform fee of between 60 cents and $1 for every trip.

Gojek and ComfortDelGro said that because taxis operate on a two-shift system, a more consistent supply of rides will be available throughout the day.

The two firms said they are committed to exploring other areas of partnerships as well. These include electric vehicles and other revenue opportunities, as well as areas such as insurance, driver training and vehicle maintenance.