Going overseas during the school holidays? Check if your passport is valid, says ICA

SINGAPORE - With the year-end school holidays drawing nearer, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has reminded the public to ensure that their passports are valid for their overseas trips.

Those with passports that have less than six months' validity should apply for a new passport early to avoid any inconvenience to their travel plans, ICA said in a statement on Friday (Oct 26).

Many countries require a passport to be valid for at least six months, as part of their entry requirements, the statement added.

The public can apply for a new passport online, by post or via deposit boxes at the ICA Building next to Kallang MRT station.

The quickest mode of application online is through MyICA or the ICA website.

If applying by post, the public should mail completed forms to the ICA Building (Passport Unit) at 10 Kallang Road, #08-00, Singapore 208718.

Completed forms can also be dropped into deposit boxes outside the ICA Building or at the first to third floors in the building.

Related Story New Web portal to make passport applications, renewals easier

The public is advised to make an appointment via www.eappointment.ica.gov.sg or the eAPPT@ICA mobile app when collecting their passports.

New passports can be also collected at selected post offices that are open beyond ICA's operating hours.

Those eligible for this option will be informed through the collection notification card or e-mail. SingPost charges a fee for this service.

The public can also make an appointment to collect their passports at the ICA Building.

ICA said that its busier periods are on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, school holidays, the eve of public holidays and post-public holidays.

Those who choose to collect at the counter should head to the second floor, while those who have opted to use the iCollect self-help kiosk will be able to find it on the ground floor.

Applicants are encouraged to arrive within 15 minutes of their appointment time.

"As longer waiting times are inevitable during the peak periods, we seek your understanding to apply for your passport early and make an appointment to collect your passport," said ICA.