Going for a swim at the beach? You might want to check the water quality first

SINGAPORE - Those looking to go for a dip at the beach can now check if the quality of sea water is safe before making their visit.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) now provides weekly assessments of the quality of sea water at seven beaches in Singapore, along with an advisory, based on the levels of enterococcus bacteria measured in the water.

Enterococcus is a harmful bacterium found in animal and human faeces.

Data on the water quality of beaches used to be published annually since 2009, but this practice has been stepped up to allow beachgoers to have more current information to safeguard their health, the NEA said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 7).

The seven beaches include Sentosa's Siloso beach, Palawan beach and Tanjong beach, as well as Seletar Island beach, Sembawang Park beach, Changi beach, East Coast Park beach, Pasir Ris beach and Punggol beach.

There are three bands used to measure the amount of bacteria in the water - normal, elevated and high. If the bacteria level is normal, it is safe to enter the water and beach goers can continue with their water activities.

When bacterial levels are elevated, children, the elderly and people with weaker immune systems are advised to reduce primary contact activities which could increase the risk of gastrointestinal or respiratory illnesses.

These are activities where the whole body, or the face and trunk, are frequently immersed in water and it is likely that some water will be swallowed. Examples of primary contact activities include swimming, skiing, wakeboarding and diving.

When bacterial levels are high, NEA advises all beachgoers to minimise primary contact activities.

As a general guide, people are advised to avoid the water immediately after heavy rainfall and to refrain from water activities when they have open sores, skin infections, or when they feel unwell.

NEA added that the public need not be unduly concerned if bacteria levels at certain stretches of the beach are elevated or high for a particular week. This is because bacteria levels are transient in nature as the beach water is "continuously flushed and mixed by currents".

When the bacteria levels deteriorate to the high range, the NEA will monitor the water quality closely and conduct investigations to identify possible pollution sources.

People can check the water quality of beaches at the website or through the myENV mobile app.

In addition, from Oct 17, those who want to visit Sentosa's beaches during peak periods, including weekends and public holidays, will have to make reservations first.

Guests may pre-book their entry up to seven days before their intended visits, subject to capacity limits. For its initial roll-out, the reservation system will begin accepting bookings from Oct 10, for visits commencing Oct 17.