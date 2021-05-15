Goh Keng Swee Foundation gives $1.85m to needy students

To commemorate the 11th anniversary of former deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee's death yesterday, the foundation set up in his name donated a total of $1.85 million to financially disadvantaged students from Singapore's four communities and needy medical students at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The Goh Keng Swee Foundation was set up by his wife, Dr Phua Swee Liang, in 2008 to encourage the values of her late husband.

She said: "One of the objectives of the Goh Keng Swee Foundation is to continue in some small way Keng Swee's aspiration to improve the lot of the less privileged and the needy in society."

During his 25 years in politics, Dr Goh was instrumental in the development of Singapore.

He held Cabinet appointments, including deputy prime minister, and helmed the finance, defence and education portfolios.

In 1981, Dr Goh set up the Government Investment Corporation, with plans to protect the country's reserves from unprecedented economic crises.

He was also key to numerous national projects, such as the move to make conscription mandatory for young men under national service, the transformation of Jurong into Singapore's first industrial estate in 1959, and the setting up of the Economic Development Board in 1961.

Of the funds donated, $1.2 million was gifted to the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in support of financially disadvantaged medical students.

Of this donation, Dr Phua said: "In his dealings with people, Dr Goh made no distinction between race, religion, gender, wealth or power, provided people were genuine and decent.

"His compassion and thoughtfulness towards people have always moved me and it is my hope that recipients of this bursary will embody the same attitude towards their patients and those around them."

Thanking the foundation for the gift, dean of NUS Medicine Chong Yap Seng said: "We are deeply honoured and grateful for this gift from Dr Phua and the foundation.

"One in six of our medical undergraduates needs financial assistance and this gift from the foundation will be invaluable in alleviating their financial worries, allowing them to fully experience the benefits of a comprehensive medical education and contribute to the greater community as students."

Another $650,000 was given to self-help groups Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC), Yayasan Mendaki, Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) and Eurasian Association.

Of the gift, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the Sinda board of trustees as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, said: "It pays tribute to Dr Goh's pioneering work in building an inclusive and meritocratic society - one where Singaporeans have equal access to opportunities and can lead fulfilling lives."

The foundation added yesterday that the board has also decided to bring it to a close in due time as Dr Phua and two other directors are "getting on in years".