Go-to book Technology & Law to be launched in October

SINGAPORE - Underscoring the soaring importance and influence of technology in law, SAL Academy Publishing is launching a book, Law And Technology In Singapore, next month.

The impetus for this book comes as technology has transformed everyday life, and is particularly timely amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said the book's co-editors.

The book is co-edited by professors Simon Chesterman and Goh Yihan - the deans of the law schools at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Management University, respectively - as well as Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang.

The various chapters covering different areas are written by legal academics, members of the justice system and legal practitioners from the public and private sector.

Its 37 contributors include Justice Aedit Abdullah, professors Thio Li-Ann and Kumaralingam Amirthalingam from NUS Law, and Mr Yeong Zee Kin, deputy commissioner of the Personal Data Protection Commission.