Go-Ahead bus driver helping with investigations after hit-and-run in Loyang Rise

SINGAPORE – A bus driver with public transport operator Go-Ahead Singapore is helping with police investigations after a hit-and-run involving four vehicles in Loyang Rise.

Police said they were alerted to the incident, which involved three cars and a bus , at about 5.05am on Jan 20. No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the 70-year-old male bus driver .

Dashcam footage of the incident, uploaded on Facebook community page Land Transport Guru, shows the bus driving down the middle of two lanes along a narrow road in the landed estate.

In a Facebook post on the evening of Jan 20 , Go-Ahead Singapore said the bus driver “made an incorrect turn into Loyang Rise and grazed several vehicles parked along the roadside”.

It added that this occurred after the temporary closure of Loyang Avenue, towards Tampines Avenue 7.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress, inconvenience and damage caused, and we take full responsibility for this incident,” it said.

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee said in a Facebook post later on Jan 20 that she had been informed of the incident and had kept tabs on it throughout the day.

“I understand that this incident would have caused distress and inconvenience to affected residents. Go-Ahead Singapore has been rendering the appropriate assistance to affected residents, and the relevant agencies are following up closely.”

In a separate Facebook post on Jan 22, she encouraged affected residents to reach out to her for further assistance and support.

She also urged the public to refrain from speculating about how the incident happened.

“Let us not forget the 70-year-old bus captain involved. He may also be traumatised by what happened.”

The Straits Times has contacted Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.