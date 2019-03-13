Gmail and Google Drive services suffer global outage

SINGAPORE - Internet titan Google's e-mail service Gmail and its cloud storage service Google Drive were experiencing widespread disruption on Wednesday (March 13), with users complaining that they were unable to access files or send e-mails with attachments.

The issue first came to light through social media posts at around 10am Singapore time, with complaints coming in from North America, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

As of 1pm, the issues were still continuing for some users. The issue was apparently affecting users of workplace G-Suite accounts as well as Google account holders, though the reason for the outbreak remained unclear and come users could still access Google Drive.

At around 12.44pm. Google posted an update to its Gmail and Google Drive G-Suite status dashboards acknowledging the issue.

"Users will have issues accessing or attaching files in various products," it said, adding that the cause was being investigated.

Earlier in the day, it had posted at around 10.53am to say that users were reporting "error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour".

A similar outage occurred briefly in January, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Gmail has more than one billion active users globally.