Glue traps for pests can’t be used in outdoor areas where wildlife can get caught

SINGAPORE – Pest control companies deploying glue traps cannot use them in outdoor or semi-open areas, have to ensure they are checked daily, and limit their size, according to new guidelines issued by the authorities.

This is to prevent the traps – commonly used to get rid of rats, lizards and other pests – from ensnaring wildlife.

These revised guidelines – seen by The Straits Times – were outlined in a circular the National Parks Board (NParks) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) sent to pest control operators on May 15.

Glue traps must not be used adjacent to each other, or in outdoor or semi-open areas unless there are strong reasons to do so, such as the need to control serious rat infestations. These reasons must also be documented by pest control companies after they assess the affected site to clearly justify why glue traps are needed.

Other recommendations include limiting the size of the glue traps to a maximum of 35cm by 25cm, and removing caught rats and rescuing trapped wildlife within three hours of finding the trapped animals.

These revised recommendations were made by NParks, NEA and the Singapore Pest Management Association.

Pest control companies or staff that do not follow the guidelines may be taken to task for animal cruelty, the circular stated.

Trapped rats and pests must be killed humanely and disposed of properly by double bagging the remains and sealing the bags securely, the document added. After each pest control case is handled, the glue boards must be disposed of.

Trapped wildlife must be released from the trap unharmed and have the glue removed. Pest control firms can send affected domestic animals to the vet or call NParks’ Animal Response Centre. For wildlife such as snakes and birds, they should be handed over to NParks’ Animal and Plant Health Centre.

This is the first update on glue trap guidelines since they were issued in 2012.

Between 2014 and 2023, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) rescued nearly 2,000 trapped wild animals, it said in early May in a survey it conducted to raise awareness about the ill effects of glue traps.

A quarter of the animals rescued were protected species such as kingfishers, bats and civets. A baby common palm civet was trapped at an army camp and a kitten at a wet market in Tampines.