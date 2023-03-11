Globalisation to be reshaped by US-China power tussle, impacting supply chains: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - As tensions between the US and China escalate, globalisation will be reshaped by the competition between these superpowers.

And this could affect global supply chains, which could lead to a fragmented world, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a keynote speech at the 55th Wharton Global Forum held at the Shangri-La Singapore on Saturday, he said what happens over the next few decades will be defined by how the great power rivalry between both countries unfolds.

He expects this geopolitical contest to play out through hard power, as well as economic and technological domains. However, he hoped that history would not repeat itself, with another Cold War, which triggered a nuclear arms race and bloody proxy wars that killed millions of people.

Mr Wong added that the era of unhampered globalisation was over.

He said more multinational enterprises are looking to move production back home or relocate to markets that have a bigger consumer base, where they are less likely to get caught in geostrategic crossfires.

“For now, it’s very hard to imagine a complete reversal of globalisation. But (it) will clearly be reshaped by this strategic competition between the big powers,” said Mr Wong.

Speaking to some 800 alumni, business leaders and government officials, he added: “The patterns of trade will change. Supply chains will be reconfigured because security considerations are now moving to the forefront of commercial decisions.

“Left unchecked, if this trend continues, we will see a more fragmented and dangerous global order.”

He said the lack of trust between the US and China was rooted in incompatible world views.

He cited the common narrative of how China and the East were rising while the US and the West were in decline. He said while the centre of gravity of the global economy was shifting towards Asia, we should not overstate the case.

He highlighted how the US, one of the most vibrant and advanced economies of the world, remains at the forefront of cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology.

He said the development of mRNA technology in the US successfully produced Covid-19 vaccines that helped people get through the pandemic safely. Meanwhile, the US’ advancement in the AI field has upended notions of what the technology is capable of.

“Part of the reason for all of this is America’s openness to new ideas and its attractiveness to talent from around the world. This is supported by world-class research centres and universities, like Wharton and the University of Pennsylvania.”