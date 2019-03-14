Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger users left frustrated for hours by global outage

SINGAPORE - Users of Facebook and its three popular applications have been facing technical issues such as loss of access or inability to send and receive messages since early Thursday morning (March 14).

It is not yet known what has caused the worldwide problems on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. But the social media giant has said they are not caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which is when hackers disrupt online services and make them unavailable to users.

At about 1.50am on Thursday Singapore time, Facebook took to its Twitter account to acknowledge the service disruption.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it said.

About an hour later, Facebook , which has more than two billion users, tweeted: "We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack."

Photo-sharing site Instagram also made a statement on Twitter. "We're aware of an issue impacting people's access to Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to resolve this ASAP," it said.

In Singapore, Mr Hafiz Salahuddin, 28, was unable to see the posts of the users he followed on Instagram.

Said the 28-year-old freelancer videographer: "The first thing I do when I wake up is check my socials, but for some weird reason my feed was not updating.

"I thought it was just me, but when I checked with my siblings at home, they all had the same problems."

Business users of these social media platforms were also affected.

Mr Anthony Koh, 46, runs Booktique, an independent bookshop, and regularly uses Messenger and WhatsApp to answer questions from his customers or potential authors looking to self-publish.

He had been busy with an event for the past three days and had set aside time on Thursday morning to reply to the queries, but he faced issues sending and receiving messages.

"I had all these messages from my customers making enquiries, and it is a bit frustrating that I cannot do that now," said Mr Koh.

"It's very important to get back to these people as soon as I can. As business owners, we all want to respond to them on time. Already I am three days late so this disruption comes at a bad time. I hope they understand."

In many countries, Facebook and Instagram users have reported issues with logging in to their accounts and updating their newsfeeds. Users of messaging tools WhatsApp and Messenger have complained about the sending and receiving of messages, with some saying they cannot log in too.

On the downdetector.com website, which regularly tracks the online sites and services that are experiencing issues, the Facebook disruptions seemed to be heaviest in the United States, Europe, Japan and Australia. Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger were all shown to be facing problems.

Similar disruptions happened last year. In November, Facebook attributed the disruptions to a server problem, while in September, it said there were "networking issues".

Mr Bryan Tan, a lawyer from Pinsent Masons MPillay who specialises in technology law and data protection, said that while disruptions do occur in these services from time to time, the length of this particular one is unusually long.

He noted that disruptions usually last between two to four hours, as a tech giant like Facebook would have systems in place to ensure that services do not take a hit for too long.

But Mr Tan said the fact that these services are just disrupted and not inaccessible is an encouraging sign.

"It is not a total shutdown, and just parts of the services are affected. It just might mean that one of its servers carrying these services has got a problem, and that's why you're losing part of these services," he added.

The disruptions come just a day after several Google services, including Gmail and Google Drive, experienced widespread disruption.

Users had complained they were unable to access their files or send e-mails with attachments.