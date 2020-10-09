Global cruise industry still largely stuck in port, but several regions have restarted cruises cautiously

The cruise industry across the world remains largely at a standstill due to the high coronavirus infection rates in North America, a major market, and the closure of many ports.

Major cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises have suspended operations globally till next month while waiting for the United States market to reopen, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

A panel assembled by Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group has put up a list of 70 health and safety recommendations for the industry. These included pre-boarding screening, plans to address cases of infection on board and strictly controlled shore excursions.

The recommendations were submitted to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention a few weeks ago.

In Europe, some of the world's biggest cruise liners set sail in August with large-scale testing efforts being undertaken. Keen to resume operating its Mediterranean route, MSC Cruises set up testing facilities in Italian ports, hired more medical staff and purchased its own machinery to process swab tests on board, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Taiwan has also allowed cruising to resume, albeit with greatly reduced passenger loads.

Taiwanese cruise ship Explorer Dream began operating in July with about half its 3,630 capacity, taking guests on an island-hopping journey which included sights of the Penghu fireworks festival.

Ng Wei Kai