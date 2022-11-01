Global collaboration, political will and tech key to addressing future problems: ST forum panel

SINGAPORE - International collaboration and political will, along with technology, are key factors in whether the world will be able to successful address future problems such as new pandemics and climate change.

This was the consensus of two panellists speaking on Tuesday at the Asia Future Summit, organised by The Straits Times and held at Raffles City Convention Centre.

In a discussion on the challenges of the future, veteran diplomat Tommy Koh said the world needs technological innovation as technology can help to solve many problems, such as by ensuring more efficient use of energy or to harness energy in new ways from alternative sources.

But at the end of the day, it’s a combination of technology and humans and their policies, he added.

Professor Wang Linfa, a zoonotic diseases expert from Duke-NUS Medical School, agreed, adding that political will and the international community working together is also key, in the context of addressing any potential new pandemic.

To prevent the next pandemic, science and technology is 50 per cent of the work. The other half involves political, International transparency and collaboration as well as putting the legal frameworks in place, he added.

He said: “Technology has advanced so much. But the geopolitics (has been) going backwards… We need people to go and work with others on the international stage to really express the view and for all the politicians to realise that you know, we’re fighting a common enemy, which is the virus.”

Responding to a question from ST senior health correspondent Salma Khalik, who moderated the discussion, about advice in the face of these challenges, Prof Wang said that to win the war against climate change is to teach the young generation that it is a life-or-death issue.

“With Covid-19, you don’t have to because people around you are dying,” he said.

Professor Koh added that people have to realise that climate change is a present problem and not a future problem. For example, there are devastating floods, famine, drought and forest fires around the world.

“And if you don’t do something to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, things will get worse,” he said.

Prof Koh said in his speech that as a “prophet of hope and not of despair”, he felt that it is not too late for people to learn to be good stewards of the natural environment.

Apart from international collaboration and agreements as well as technology, people should also change their individual behaviour and take ownership of the problems they have created.